Trump Blasts Jeff Sessions Saying Investigations Could Jeopardize Midterm Election

President Donald Trump is attacking his attorney general, Jeff Sessions, over his investigation decisions once again, and this time it's for charging two Republicans with crimes right before the midterm elections.

Trump is accusing Sessions of putting Republican control of the House of Representatives in jeopardy by announcing those charges just two months before the election.

The president tweeted on Monday saying:

"Two long running, Obama era, investigations of two very popular Republican Congressmen were brought to a well publicized charge, just ahead of the Mid-Terms, by the Jeff Sessions Justice Department. Two easy wins now in doubt because there is not enough time. Good job Jeff.....

....The Democrats, none of whom voted for Jeff Sessions, must love him now."

Trump did not name the Republican congressmen, but he was apparently referring to the indictments against Rep. Duncan Hunter of California and Rep. Chris Collins of New York.

Hunter is accused of spending campaign funds for personal expenses, and Collins is accused of insider trading. Both have proclaimed their innocence, but Collins has dropped out of his race.

Trump has been very public about his disapproval of how Sessions is running the Justice Department. It all started at the beginning of Trump's presidency when Sessions recused himself from the Russia investigation, allowing it to go forward.