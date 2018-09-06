Trump Vows to Drain the Swamp, Blasting 'GUTLESS' NY Times Anonymous White House Insider

The Trump administration and many in the media are trying to figure out the identity of "Anonymous," a person we're told is a senior member of the White House staff who wrote an unprecedented op-ed piece portraying Trump as a danger to the nation.

The piece in the New York Times describes a president who is "impetuous" saying, "His impulsiveness results in half-baked, ill-informed and occasionally reckless decisions that have to be walked back...like-minded colleagues and I have vowed to thwart parts of his agenda and his worst inclinations."

"Americans should know there are adults in the room. We are trying to do what's right even when Donald Trump won't," the writer continues.

President Trump called the letter-writer "GUTLESS," blasting the New York Times for publishing an anonymous op-ed.

"When you tell me about some anonymous source within the administration, probably who is failing and probably here for all the wrong reasons — and the New York Times is failing — if I weren't here, I believe the New York Times probably wouldn't even exist," Trump said in a public meeting with US sheriffs Wednesday.

TREASON? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

Trump later tweeted, "TREASON?" and in an extraordinary move demanded that if "the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for national security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once!"

Does the so-called "Senior Administration Official" really exist, or is it just the Failing New York Times with another phony source? If the GUTLESS anonymous person does indeed exist, the Times must, for National Security purposes, turn him/her over to government at once! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 5, 2018

The newspaper said Wednesday that the person's job would be in jeopardy without anonymity.



Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham defended President Trump on CNN.

"To those who believe that this man is a fool, that it's only the people around him that keep his safe, you don't know what you're talking about," Graham said.

Even the Washington Post, no defender of the president, called the op-ed old news, and a "PR stunt."

And White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders called on the anonymous official to resign. She also struck back against Bob Woodward's new book, "Fear: Trump in the White House."

"Look, he may have hundreds of hours of tapes but I think most of those probably come from disgruntled former employees," Sanders said.

Woodward's book claims that Chief of Staff John Kelly called the commander-in-chief an "idiot" and that "he's gone off the rails." Kelly responded, calling the book "total BS."

And Woodward does not name sources. Media critic Dan Gainor said the national news media is all too willing to believe any source that slings dirt on the president.

"And of course Bob Woodward is out there. Bob Woodward has been criticized in the past and criticized by the president for fictionalizing ...they have lots of people in the Trump administration saying it's not true and it relies on anonymous sources."

So who is "Anonymous"? It could be any one of hundreds of officials, but some believe the pressure will simply be too much to keep their identity a secret and we may know sooner rather than later.

Whatever the case, Trump is vowing not to slow down. He tweeted, "I'm draining the Swamp, and the Swamp is trying to fight back. Don't worry, we will win!"