Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

VP Pence, Mike Pompeo, Ben Carson to Address Conservatives at Annual Values Voter Summit in Washington 

09-17-2018
Jenna Browder
5836040545001
DF_TonyPerkings_091718_HD1080_0_80.576
5836040545001

VP Pence, Mike Pompeo, Sarah Sanders to Address Conservatives at Annual Values Voter Summit in Washington 

WASHINGTON – The annual Values Voter Summit is this week in Washington and as with every year is expected to draw some of the biggest names in conservative politics. 

Guest speakers include Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and International Religous Freedom Ambassador Sam Brownback. 

A full schedule of the three-day event can be seen here

The Values Voter Summit is hosted by the Family Research Council and according to the organization's website is a "forum to help inform and mobilize citizens across America to preserve the bedrock values of traditional marriage, religious liberty, the sanctity of life and limited government."

This is the first year a sitting vice president will attend the event.

In an interview with CBN News, FRC President Tony Perkins acknowledged all the Trump administration has done to promote and advance conservative values. Perkins said he's never seen anything like it, even during the George W. Bush years.

"I think they really took conservatives for granted," Perkins said of the Bush administration. "This administration does not and as a result, they're not only listening but they're acting upon their concerns."

Perkins believes the time is now for conservatives and Christians to "seize the day." 

"This is an exciting time," he said. "I don't know how long the window is here, but I would encourage conservatives, Christians across this country, to be praying, to be voting and to be standing for truth in this time."

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles