Democrats Battle Justice Dept., Citing Nixon and Clinton as They Demand Full Mueller Report

Congressional Democrats are going to battle with the Justice Department, voting to subpoena the full Mueller report on Russian interference in the 2016 election. They say Attorney General Bill Barr's redacted version won't be enough. They want to see everything.

Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX) said, "I frankly believe that we are being both fair and balanced."

Democrats in the House made it official and partisan, voting 24-17 along party lines to authorize subpoenas, but waiting before firing them off.

"The committee has a right and the responsibility to see the full contents of this report," Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) said.

Attorney General Barr has already promised to get them a version scrubbed of classified material, secret grand jury testimony, and anything related to ongoing investigations or the personal privacy of third parties.

"The department is wrong to try to withhold that info," said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). "The Constitution charges Congress with holding the president accountable for alleged official misconduct. That job requires us to evaluate the evidence for ourselves – not the attorney general's summary – not the substantially redacted substance – but the full report."

Nadler compared Mueller's report to the release of the Ken Starr report into President Bill Clinton, holding up boxes of information produced by Starr along with "some of the grand jury material" from the Nixon impeachment process.

Georgia Republican Rep. Doug Collins said those props are like apples and oranges, saying the comparison between the Starr report and the Mueller report "just doesn't work."

"They're sore losers," said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

The White House maintains the report's release is up to the attorney general.

"Anything that's given to them will never be good enough," Trump said.

The authorizations include subpoenas for Trump administration officials including Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Hope Hicks, Donald McGahn, and Annie Donaldson. As to whether the attorney general has authority over what to release and what to keep private, that decision will likely be up to the nation's courts.

Legal analyst and former federal prosecutor Sydney Powell says grand jury material, confidential sources and information affecting ongoing investigations must be protected.

On the CBN News program the Global Lane, Powell said the Democratic Party will be hurt by the leadership's refusal to accept Mueller's findings.

"They frabricated this entire fraud out of whole cloth and it's their story, they're sticking to it. It's going to backfire on them, it continues to backfire on them. It's only going to get worse. I think the American people are seeing more day by day that the Democrats have no interest in the American people - it's only in power that they seek for themselves," Powell said.