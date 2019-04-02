Democrats Demand Full Mueller Report without Redactions, Threatening Subpoenas

The House Judiciary Committee is planning to authorize subpoenas to obtain the full and complete Robert Mueller report, along with all evidence gathered during the Russia-Trump investigation.

On Wednesday, House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerry Nadler and House Democrats plan to compel Attorney General William Barr to release documents after setting today as a deadline to see Robert Mueller's findings and evidence.

"As I have made clear, Congress requires the full and complete Special Counsel report, without redactions, as well as access to the underlying evidence," Nadler said in a statement.

"Attorney General Barr has thus far indicated he will not meet the April 2 deadline set by myself and five other Committee chairs, and refused to work with us to provide the full report, without redactions, to Congress."

Barr is insisting the committee and the public will only see a redacted version of the report before the middle of April.

Barr released a summary of Mueller's findings last week, clearing the president of any collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says that it is well within Barr's right to release whatever information from Mueller's findings.

"So, if Mr. Barr wants to show it to Congress first, he's going to do that, if he's going to redact part of it, he's going to do that, if he's not, he's going to that," Mulvaney told ABC News. "This is how the system is supposed to work and we are very happy to let the system play out the way the law intended."

Famed lawyer and author Alan Dershowitz says while he understands why lawmakers and the public want to read Mueller's report, he says there's no legal basis to demand the full, unredacted release of the investigation.

"The Special Counsel, under the rules, has an obligation to file a report with the Attorney General," Dershowitz told Fox News.

"There's nothing in the rules that requires the Attorney General to make the report public, particularly if it contains information critical of people who are not indicted, so this is a political issue, this is a media issue," he explained.

In addition to demanding the full Mueller report, House Democrats have opened a wide range of investigations into Trump's business dealings before winning the White House, his foreign financial interests, questions of whether he obstructed justice, and other aspects of his presidency.

The Democrats' ongoing complaints prompted this tweet from the president on Monday:

"No matter what information is given to the crazed Democrats from the No Collusion Mueller Report, it will never be good enough. Behind closed doors, the Dems are laughing!" the president wrote.