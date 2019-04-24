Impeachment Fever Is Spreading Along the 2020 Trail, Does Pelosi Have the Cure?

WASHINGTON, DC - Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is shoring up a fragile levee to keep Democrats from jumping on the impeachment bandwagon.

As calls to pursue impeachment in a Democrat-held House spill onto the campaign trail, Speaker Pelosi (D-CA) is pushing fellow Democrats to call for more oversight and more investigation of President Donald Trump.

Republicans in control of the Senate could ultimately shoot down any House attempt to remove the president. Referring to the Russia investigation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said this week, "I think the American people would like to move on from this."

President Trump echoed that sentiment during Monday's White House Easter Egg Roll, sounding nonplussed in his response to a reporter's question as to whether he was worried about impeachment.

"Not even a little bit," said the president.

The worry for Democrats is that pursuing impeachment could bring about unintended consequences for the 2020 election.

Democratic candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, one of the presidential frontrunners, acknowledged that fear. During a CNN town hall this week the Vermont Democratic socialist said if "all that the Congress is talking about is impeaching Trump and Trump, Trump, Trump and Mueller, Mueller, Mueller, what I worry about is that works to Trump's advantage."

Speaker Pelosi, in an hour-long conference call this week with Democrats – urged caution for that very reason.

"He's not worth it," she told her caucus recently.

Presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar agrees. The Minnesota Democrat said "President Trump should be held accountable," but declined to call for impeaching the President.

Still, impeachment fever is spreading along the 2020 trail.

Democratic candidate Sen. Kamala Harris joined the fray.

"I believe this President and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice, I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment," she said at that same town hall.

The California senator joined voices with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the first of the 2020 Democrats to call for impeachment.

"There is no political inconvenience exception to the US Constitution," said Warren.

As for a subpoena by Democrats to provide Congress with a fully un-redacted Mueller report, a Republican privy to the less-redacted version given to some members of Congress called that move unnecessary.

"There was nothing there," said Georgia's Doug Collins after looking at a special version of the special counsel's text.

Congressman Collins called upon Democrats to look for themselves.

"To not come here and take advantage of the Attorney General and his offer, to me, says they are not worried about what is in the report," said Collins, referring to Democratic members of Congress who have not looked at the less-redacted version. "They are more worried about actually scoring political points."

On CBN's "Faith Nation" Tuesday, Republican political strategist John Brabender claimed that nothing in the Mueller Report constitutes an impeachable offense.

"What they're basically saying is, 'OK, the president wasn't guilty of obstruction but, A-ha he was guilty of trying to stop the very investigation that proved he wasn't guilty of collusion,'" said Brabender. "It makes absolutely no sense."

As more Democratic presidential candidates join the calls for impeachment, the rift is sure to grow deeper as candidates continue on their way down the trail to 2020.