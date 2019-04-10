On the 2020 presidential election front, Democrats are firing opening shots in a new battle over health care.

Vermont senator and White House hopeful Bernie Sander is re-launching a new bid for his plan to eliminate private health insurance in favor of a single government plan.

Even some of Sanders' Democratic opponents stepped out in support of his plan Wednesday.

The new version of the Vermont senator's "Medicare for All" bill quickly drew support from four other Democrats running for president.

"Health care is a human right, not a privilege," Sanders said.

Wednesday's unveiling presents the opening volley in a new fight.

Sen. Bernie Sander's vision -- more affordable coverage that lowers the number of uninsured Americans.

"Medicare for All is a dream, but the dream comes at a price," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn).

The safety net could prove dangerously expensive. Independent studies estimate that over 10 years the plan will cost anywhere from $25 to $35 trillion.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell warns it's just the latest in a socialist bonanza.

That price is so steep that even left-leaning analysts are quietly admitting that the tax burden is virtually certain to land on the shoulders of the middle class," the Kentucky Republican said.

At the Sanders's liftoff party, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY), a rival for the presidential nomination, came out in support of the proposed health care idea.

"This has to become the next social safety net," she said. "It has to become something that is there for you no matter what."

Gillibrand is one of four Senate Democrats running for president who backs Sander's idea.



"You are creating a not-for-profit public option that is good, high-quality healthcare now," the New York senator said.

While some 180 million Americans would lose private health insurance under Medicare for All – all would be covered under a public plan.

"I can't imagine how we would pull them off of health care coverage that in most cases, that like other Democrats, have backed away from "Medicare for All," said former Colorado Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar said. "It could be a possibility in the future."

With even Democrats differing on how to fix health care, it's sure to be the main campaign issue from now until election day.

The White House says Republicans are working on "realistic solutions." President Trump says a "really great health care plan" will be ready right after the 2020 election.