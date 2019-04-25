Franklin Graham Delivers More Biblical Truth to Gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg

Evangelist Franklin Graham is once again challenging the comments about Christianity and homosexuality that were made recently by Democratic presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg has been critical of Christian leaders like Vice President Mike Pence who stand for the biblical definition of marriage. Buttigieg is a homosexual and is married to another man.

Pence had never attacked Buttigieg, but as CBN News has reported, Buttigieg made it sound like he did. "I wish the Mike Pence's of the world would understand, that if you have a problem with who I am, your quarrel is not with me," Buttigieg said earlier this month. "Your quarrel, sir, is with my creator."

Answering multiple comments Buttigieg made about God, Graham tweeted, "Presidential candidate & South Bend Mayor @PeteButtigieg is right—God doesn't have a political party. But God does have commandments, laws & standards He gives us to live by. God doesn't change. His Word is the same yesterday, today & forever."

Graham continued, "Mayor Buttigieg says he's a gay Christian. As a Christian I believe the Bible which defines homosexuality as sin, something to be repentant of, not something to be flaunted, praised or politicized. The Bible says marriage is between a man & a woman—not two men, not two women."

"The core of the Christian faith is believing and following Jesus Christ, who God sent to be the Savior of the world—to save us from sin, to save us from hell, to save us from eternal damnation," Graham said.

This is the second time Graham has confronted Buttigieg over his claims of being a homosexual Christian. A week ago Graham said on Facebook, "Protesters shouting 'Sodom and Gomorrah' interrupted mayor and 2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg this week at a rally in Iowa. I don't agree with heckling anyone—I think we should be respectful."

"In response, Buttigieg made the comment, 'the condition of my soul is in the hands of God …' Mayor Buttigieg is absolutely right—His soul is in the hands of God, so is everyone's. He also says that he's a Christian and wants to become the first openly gay president in America's history. What's wrong with that picture? In reality, being a Christian isn't just a title we select or a church membership. It is a faith in God and His Word that transforms our lives to be more like the One we follow—Jesus Christ."

"Jesus said, 'If you love me, you will keep my commandments' (John 14:15). The Bible makes it very clear that homosexuality is a sin. 'If a man lies with a male as with a woman, both of them have committed an abomination...' (Leviticus 20:13). That's what God says and that settles it for me. I stand with the Word of God. I care enough about people to tell them the truth and to warn them about the judgment to come for all sin."