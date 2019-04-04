'Hate-Filled, Anti-Christian, Anti-Conservative Organization': Why the SPLC Has Been Given an 'F' by Charity Watch

WASHINGTON – More than 25 Christian and conservative leaders have signed a letter to the CEO's of Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon, urging them to end any working relationships with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The SPLC has notoriously listed Christian and conservative groups as hate groups.

"It is now clear that the SPLC has proven to be a hate-filled, anti-Christian, anti-conservative organization and nothing more than a weapon of the radical Left, whose goal is to bully people into compliance with their ideology," the letter states. "Fail to comply with their demands, and you will be labeled as a hate group or an extremist."

The Family Research Council is one group the SPLC has put in that hate group category for its Biblical beliefs and defense of traditional marriage. Others like the Alliance Defending Freedom and Prager University have also been targeted.

And this letter may be just the beginning of the SPLC's worries. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) is calling on the IRS to investigate the non-profit and review its tax exempt status.

"They've really become kind of a hate group themselves," Cotton told Fox News' Tucker Carlson. "Serial repeated defamation against what you see as a political opponent is not a tax exempt purpose."

The SPLC has a reported $500 million in assets with a good chunk of that in offshore accounts.

"I don't know many charitable advisors say it's best practice to send your endowment to overseas accounts in the Caribbean," said Cotton. "That's why Charity Watch gives them an 'F' rating."

This all comes amid serious allegations of sexual harassment and racist discrimination within the SPLC. Co-founder Morris Dees has been fired and President Richard Cohen stepped down.

Read the full letter to Facebook, Twitter, Google and Amazon.