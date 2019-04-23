'Impeachment Lite': Democrats Walking Fine Line on Trump Removal

Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic leadership are walking a fine line. In a conference call Monday, members said they are ready to move forward with investigations, but not impeachment. Although the Mueller report found no evidence of collusion with the Russians, they’re focusing on at least 10 potential incidents of obstruction of justice listed in the report.

The special counsel made no determination on obstruction, but Democrats have two points of concern.

One was the firing of former FBI Director James Comey. The Mueller report says the president took that action because Comey would not state publicly that the president was not under investigation.

The second has to do with Robert Mueller himself. The special counsel's report says the president asked former White House Counsel Don McGhan to fire Mueller.

Appearing on Fox News, former Trump attorney John Dowd says he briefed the president every day about the Mueller investigation.

"At no time did the president ever say, 'You know John I'm going to get rid of him, John it's not going to do it. It was just the opposite," Dowd recalled. "Here's the message the president had for Bob Mueller for me, to carry: 'One. You tell him I respect what he is doing. Number two. You tell him he's got my full cooperation.'"

Regardless, Democrats in the House are moving forward with their investigations. The House Judiciary Committee has subpoenaed McGhan to testify.

And battling for the votes from the party's left wing, some Democratic candidates for president are calling for Trump's impeachment.

Among them? Kamala Harris who said, "This president and his administration engaged in obstruction of justice. I believe Congress should take the steps towards impeachment."

And Elizabeth Warren said, "This is about principle and that's why I've asked the House to start impeachment proceedings."

At this point the Democratic leadership feels impeachment may hurt the party. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi is advising against it.

Appearing on the CBN News program Faith Nation, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein said he expects what he calls, "impeachment lite."

"It's going to look like impeachment, but I don't think they're going to go as far as to say these are impeachment proceedings..." Klein explained.

At the White House Monday, President Trump appeared confident that he'll be able to ride this one out. A reporter asked, "Are you worried about impeachment, Mr. President?"

Trump responded, "Not even a little bit."

The president isn't worried because the Mueller report cleared him of colluding with the Russians. And Trump's defenders say because he wasn't guilty of that, then he's not guilty of obstruction because there was no crime for the president to obstruct.

