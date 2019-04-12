Ocasio-Cortez Defends Omar's 9/11 Comments, Tells War Vet to 'Go Do Something' About Terrorism

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) swiftly came to her colleague Rep. Ilhan Omar's (D-MN) defense this week after she was accused of trivializing 9/11.

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) retweeted a video Tuesday of Omar speaking at a Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) fundraising event last month. Omar said, "CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

Crenshaw blasted Omar for describing the deadliest terror attack on American soil as "some people did something."

"First Member of Congress to ever describe terrorists who killed thousands of Americans on 9/11 as 'some people who did something'. Unbelievable," he wrote.

The tweet went viral and caught the eye of socialist congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez. She then told Crenshaw, who lost an eye while fighting terrorism in Afghanistan, to go fight domestic terrorism.



"You refuse to cosponsor the 9/11 Victim's Compensation Fund, yet have the audacity to drum resentment towards Ilhan w/completely out-of-context quotes," Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "In 2018, right-wing extremists were behind almost ALL US domestic terrorist killings. Why don't you go do something about that?"

The bill Ocasio-Cortez is referring to has never been voted on in the House. Even though Crenshaw is not a cosponsor, he will have the opportunity to support it when an official vote is actually held.

Ocasio-Cortez also criticized The New York Post for publishing Omar's comments on the front page of their Thursday paper. The cover featured a picture of the Twin Towers bursting into flames on 9/11 with a message directly for Omar, "Here's Your Something...2,977 people dead by terrorism."

Ocasio-Cortez said the NY Post's cover was "horrifying" and claimed that Omar has "done more for 9/11 families that the GOP."

Ocasio-Cortez also accused Republicans, conservatives, and the New York Post of inciting violence against women of color.

"We are getting to the level where this is an incitement of violence against progressive women of color and if they can't figure out how to get it back to policy, we need to call it out for what it is because this is not normal," Ocasio-Cortez concluded. "This is not a normal level of political debate or rhetoric, as wild as it can get sometimes, this is something beyond what is normal."