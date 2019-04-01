Will Joe Biden be Haunted by Videos of Him Touching Women?

Former Vice President Joe Biden is defending his conduct with women, saying he doesn't believe he's ever acted inappropriately. But the Democratic front runner for president is under fire from his own party for touching women inappropriately.

The allegations about Biden's conduct are not new, but in the age of the #Metoo movement, fresh accusations from a fellow Democrat could hurt his potential run for president.

Nevada Democrat Lucy Flores wrote in New York Magazine's "The Cut" that the former vice president inappropriately touched and kissed her head backstage before a rally in 2014.

Recounting the event, Flores told CNN, "I feel Joe Biden put his hands on my shoulders, get up very close to me from behind, lean in, smell my hair and then plant a slow kiss on the top of my head." She told MSNBC, "It's been dismissed as if it's just Biden being Biden. Boys will be boys. No big deal."

"It is a big deal," Flores added.

Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway agrees.

"All of these post-#metoo allegations and insinuations really don't probably comport with Joe Biden's conduct over the years," Conway said. "If someone just types in 'creepy uncle Joe videos' you come up with a treasure trove."

Biden's response – he doesn't think he did anything wrong, but he's willing to listen.

"In my many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once - never - did I believe I acted inappropriately," Biden said in a statement. "If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully. But it was never my intention."

But Democratic presidential candidate, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, says it's a problem.

"I believe Lucy Flores and Joe Biden needs to give an answer," Warren said.

Democratic candidate and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was asked if this disqualifies Biden from running for president.

"I'm not sure that one incident alone disqualifies anybody, but (Flores') point is absolutely right," Sanders said. "It is not acceptable that when a woman goes to work or is in any kind of environment that she feels anything less than comfortable and safe."

Polls show Biden is the clear front runner for the Democratic nomination, even before he has officially announced. But the front runner is now under attack from his own party.