Dozens of Democrats Lining up for 2020, Trump Would 'Love to Run Against' This One

Before the crystal ball dropped for the big New Year's celebration in New York's Times Square, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dropped some big news outside her home. President Donald Trump reacted enthusiastically.

Warren announced Monday she's launching a presidential exploratory committee. She explained the reasons why she wants to be president.

"I never thought I would run for anything ever in my life, but America's middle class is getting hollowed out and opportunity for too many of our young people is shrinking," she said. "So, I'm in this fight all the way. Right now Washington works great for the wealthy and the well-connected. It's just not working for anyone else."

During a phone interview Monday on the Fox News Channel, President Trump welcomed Warren into the presidential contest. He mentioned a campaign issue that will likely be used against the woman he calls "Pochohantas" – the results of Warren's recent DNA test.

"She did very badly in proving that she is of Indian heritage," the president said. "That didn't work out too well. I think you have more (Native American DNA) than she does and maybe I do too and I have nothing. So you know we'll see how she does. I wish her well, I hope she does well. I'd love to run against her."

Now that Warren is the first Democrat to announce, others are expected to soon follow her lead. More than two dozen Democrats may jump in to the presidential race.

Among the likely candidates?

California's Sen. Kamala Harris and New Jersey's Sen. Cory Booker.

Hillary Clinton may think the third time is a charm and run yet again, but many Democrats say they'd prefer a younger, fresher face – someone like Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke. In November, he narrowly lost a US Senate race to Sen. Ted Cruz in that red state.

Bernie Sanders may also try again and former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to decide if he'll jump in.

Warren pledges to run a grass roots campaign against pharmaceutical companies and the high cost of prescription drugs. Also, she says she wants to do something to help young Americans crushed by college student loan debt.

"And you could keep going through the list. The problem we've got right now in Washington is that it works great for those who've got money to buy influence," Warren said.

But running against big pharma, big colleges and Donald Trump will take a lot of money. In 2016, Hillary Clinton and her super PACs raised more than one billion dollars and she still lost to Donald Trump.

And no matter who the Democrats choose as their presidential candidate in 2020, they may face an uphill battle. Last time around, first time presidential candidate Donald Trump beat 16 Republicans and one Democrat to win the White House.