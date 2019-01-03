Former NY Times Editor Blasts Paper for 'Unmistakably Anti-Trump' Bias in Its So-Called 'News'

A former New York Times editor says the paper has become quote "unmistakably anti-Trump."

And she's not talking about the Op-Ed pages. She's talking about the news coverage that's supposed to be free from bias and just provide the facts.

Jill Abramson led the New York Times from 2011 to 2014. She recently called out the paper and its current editor, Dean Baquet, for making the publication's coverage of the president biased.



She writes, "Some headlines contained raw opinion, as did some of the stories that were labeled as news analysis."

Abramson believes some of the blatant bias exists because many employees on the digital side at the Times are younger and they feel that "urgent times called for urgent measures" since they think President Trump is dangerous and it's their duty to fight him.

She went on to say the company even benefited from the negative coverage, with 600,000 new digital subscriptions after the anti-Trump coverage really kicked in.

"Given its mostly liberal audience, there was an implicit financial reward for the times in running lots of Trump stories, almost all of them negative: they drove big traffic numbers," she says.

Abramson says the same is true of the Washington Post.

Fox News reports Abramson's comments come from her upcoming book, Merchants of Truth: The Business of News and the Fight for Facts, in which she critiques the news business.

