Mitt Romney vs Jerry Falwell, Jr: Two Takes on 'Trump Derangement Syndrome'

Just days away from joining the Senate's Republican majority, Sen.-elect Mitt Romney broadly criticized President Donald Trump's policies and character and argued that the president "has not risen to the mantle of the office."

"With the nation so divided, resentful and angry, presidential leadership in qualities of character is indispensable. And it is in this province where the incumbent's shortfall has been most glaring," Romney writes in a Washington Post op-ed.

Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale replied to Romney in a tweet Tuesday night saying Romney's just jealous because he was incapable of rescuing America while Trump "has saved it.""The truth is @MittRomney lacked the ability to save this nation. @realDonaldTrump has saved it. Jealously is a drink best served warm and Romney just proved it. So sad, I wish everyone had the courage @realDonaldTrump had," he said.

Romney's critique is getting full coverage on all the national media which has been openly hostile to Trump all along. The Media Research Center says Trump-bashing by the media itself was extreme in 2018 and it has a name – "Trump Derangement Syndrome."

Meanwhile, Jerry Falwell, Jr. says he can't imagine President Trump "doing anything that's not good for the country."

The president of Liberty University made the comment in an interview with the Washington Post where he talked about evangelicals and politics. He was asked if it's hypocritical for evangelical leaders to support someone who has a past like Donald Trump.

Falwell replied that you can't just choose a president based on their personal behavior. He said, "So you don't choose a president based on how good they are; you choose a president based on what their policies are. That's why I don't think it's hypocritical."

