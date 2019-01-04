New Diverse Congress Signals Bold Fight with Brash Language

WASHINGTON – It didn't take long for the most historically diverse Congress ever to show what's in store for Washington's new era of divided government – apparently, vitriol with colorful language.

Let's start first with another colorful moment from the new left-leaning Congress. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA) signaled her liberal agenda by placing a transgender flag outside of her office on Capitol Hill.

The trans flag is proudly & openly displayed next to the Virginia flag outside @RepWexton's new office! She said to me, "Did you see the flag?! I think we're the only office on the Hill with one." To all her volunteers: the flag is there because of you & for you! Change is here! pic.twitter.com/s0iGgoxOgH — Narissa Rahaman (@MayorBrown) January 3, 2019

But it was Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat who became the first Palestinian-American ever elected to Congress, who really captured the headlines when she used an expletive to describe President Donald Trump in a rant about impeachment Thursday.



Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) PHOTO CREDIT: Patrick Robertson

The video shows Tlaib addressing a crowd, recalling a conversation with her son after winning her race.

"When your son looks at you and says,'Momma, look. You won. Bullies don't win.' And, I said, 'Baby, they don't because we're gonna go in and impeach the m---f--r," she says in the footage.

The fiery rhetoric comes in the middle of an ongoing dispute between President Trump and congressional Democrats on how to end a two-week long government shutdown. Currently, talks have stalled over the president's demands to include funding for a border wall with Mexico – a hallmark of his 2016 campaign.

Tlaib is one of the fresh faces peppering the halls of the US Capitol. She, along with Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), are the first Muslim women elected to serve in Congress.



Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) PHOTO CREDIT: Patrick Robertson

The newly sworn-in members of the US House boast the largest number of women ever – more than 100. Ethnic diversity has also received a boost, with more Asians, blacks and Hispanics than ever before.

Another new lawmaker in the 116th Congress is Chip Roy, but the Texas Republican is no stranger to Washington. He previously worked as chief of staff for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and served as an adviser for former Texas Gov. Rick Perry.



Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) PHOTO CREDIT: Patrick Robertson

Roy won his central Texas congressional district campaigning to protect the Lone Star State's values from "one-size-fits-all solutions in Washington."