NY Liberals Using Scare Tactic to Expand Abortion: 'Kavanaugh Is Going to Reverse Roe v Wade'

January is the Sanctity of Human Life month which includes the upcoming March for Life on January 18. But while pro-lifers are working to give a voice to the voiceless, the battle from abortion activists is also heating up.

Former Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton joined New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) in Manhattan this week, pushing to codify abortion rights in New York state law. They're doing it by trying to scare voters into believing that the Supreme Court is about to overturn the Roe v. Wade ruling that invented abortion rights.



Hillary Clinton and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) laugh hysterically as they push to expand abortion rights.

Liberal New York Democrats say the state's law needs to be updated by placing abortion under state law in order to protect women's rights.

Gov. Cuomo said, "Kavanaugh is going to reverse Roe v. Wade. I have no doubt. Gorsuch is going to reverse Roe v. Wade. I have no doubt. So what do we do? Protect ourselves: pass a state law that is a prophylactic from the federal action and that means pass the Reproductive Health Act and the Contraceptive Care Act. "

There's no evidence that Kavanaugh, Gorsuch, or any other Supreme Court justice will actually vote to reverse Roe v. Wade.

The New York State Right to Life says the so-called Reproductive Health Act would go much further than just preserving abortion access. NYSRTL says the bill "seeks to have abortion declared a 'fundamental right' in New York State, prohibiting even basic and widely supported protections, such as parental consent and limits on government funding of abortion."

NYSRTL says the law would also:

Allow any "health care practitioner" to perform an abortion,

Enshrine late-term abortion in New York State law,

Jeopardize any agency that does not refer for abortion, and

Seriously threaten conscience protections for hospitals and medical professionals.

With Democrats now in control of New York's state senate and assembly as well as the governor's office, codifying Roe v. Wade into state law is expected to occur during the legislative session that starts Wednesday.

