President Trump Addresses the Nation about the Border Crisis and Government Shutdown

Watch the president's address to the nation. Click the video above.

President Donald Trump addressed the nation tonight at 9:00 pm Eastern from the Oval Office in the White House.

The president's brief primetime address focused on "the humanitarian and national security crisis on our southern border."

As the president takes his pitch directly to the American people, he could take matters into his own hands if he can't get Congress to agree.

"I may declare a national emergency dependent on what's going to happen over the next few days," Trump told reporters Sunday.

Vice President Mike Pence reiterated Trump's demand for a $5.7 billion wall.

"We need new resources, we need to build a wall, we need Congress to come to the table and work with this president to address the crisis once and for all," Pence said.

Trump says he's made a concession for a steel barrier instead of a concrete wall, but Democrats say that makes no difference.



They maintain there's neither a crisis or a need for a border wall. Party leaders want equal air time, writing that if the president's "past statements are any indication," the speech "will be full of malice and misinformation."

The television networks airing Trump's speech also aired a rebuttal immediately aftward by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

