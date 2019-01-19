President Trump To Make 'Major Announcement' on Shutdown, Border

President Donald Trump said he'll be making a "major announcement" on the government shutdown and the southern border Saturday afternoon.

Trump will be speaking from the Diplomatic Room at 3:00 p.m. EST.

The White House declined to provide any information about what the president would be announcing. Trump was not expected to sign the national emergency declaration he's been talking about as an option to circumvent Congress.

Instead, the president is expected to propose outlines of a new deal that the administration believes could pave a way to end the shutdown, according to The Associated Press.

In a video posted to Twitter late Friday, Trump said both sides should "take the politics out of it" and "get to work" to "make a deal." But he also repeated his warnings, saying: "We have to secure our southern border. If we don't do that, we're a very, very sad and foolish lot."

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said only that Trump was "going to continue fighting for border security" and "going to continue looking for the solution" to end what the administration had repeatedly referred to as a "humanitarian and national security crisis at the border."

Democrats are proposing $563 million to hire 75 more immigration judges and $524 million in order to beef up security at ports of entry from Mexico, but nothing for a border wall, according to AP. The money will be added to spending bills, which the House plans to vote on next week.