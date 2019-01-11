Sen. Lankford: Some Democrats 'Do Support' Effort to Boycott Israel

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) says a "significant" number of Democrats support the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement against Israel.

Rubio said that in a tweet after Democrats blocked a bill on Middle East security.

Rubio's note came after Democrats opposed his measure to allow state and local governments to boycott business that take part in the BDS movement.

"Companies are FREE to boycott Israel. But local & state governments should be FREE to end contracts with companies that do," the senator said in another tweet. "Many claim they oppose BDS. But shielding BDS from counter-boycotts is de facto support of BDS."

The BDS movement calls on government, companies, and institutions to punish Israel economically for what supporters believe is the occupation of Palestinian territories. The movement also calls for the mass return of Palestinian refugees and their descendents to the land.

Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) tells CBN News many Democrats support BDS. However, he says Palestinians are doing well under Israeli businesses, so hurting Israeli businesses also hurts Palestinians.



"There are some Democratic colleagues that do support the BDS movement. That's a concern for me, the vast majority of Americans are supportive of Israel. They're also supportive of economic development for the Palestinian people and I think we can do both," he said.



Israel has been pushing back against the BDS movement.

