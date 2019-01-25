Trump Adviser Roger Stone Indicted, Charged with Obstruction by Special Counsel Robert Mueller

Long-time Trump associate Roger Stone was arrested by the FBI Friday morning after being indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russia investigation.

Stone is charged in a seven-count indictment with witness tampering, obstruction, and false statements related to the release of emails by Wikileaks during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Mueller's office has said those emails, which belonged to Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta, were hacked by Russian intelligence officers.

He is scheduled to appear in court later Friday.

Stone has been under scrutiny for months by the special counsel but maintains his innocence.

He has publicly criticized the Mueller investigation and suggested it is a witch hunt.

Read the full indictment here.