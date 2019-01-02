Displaying 30+ Stories
HomepagePoliticsNews
CBNNews.com

Trump in No Rush to End Shutdown Border Battle, Meets with Dems to Seek Solution

01-02-2019
Mark Martin
5985313789001
MMA633_HD1080_-1.134_98.709
5985313789001

Trump in No Rush to End Shutdown Border Battle, but Meeting with Dems to Seek Solution

The partial government shutdown is now in its second week, but a possible breakthrough could be on the horizon. 

President Donald Trump invited Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders to the White House today. But he's not backing down on his demand for funding for a border wall to end the shutdown.

The shutdown now enters its 12th day over the stalemate involving funding for Trump's border wall with Mexico.

The president tweeted a question to incoming House Speaker Designate Nancy Pelosi saying "Let's make a deal?" implying that progress could be made.

It's the first meeting with Democrat leaders since a heated discussion three weeks ago when the president said, "I'll tell you what, I am proud to shut down the government for border security."

Trump stands behind his demand for $5 billion for a border wall.

"We are not giving up. We have to have border security, and the wall is a big part of border security, the biggest part," he told Fox News. 

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says they're invited for a "border security briefing from senior Homeland Security officials."

Pelosi, who is expected to be elected House Speaker as Democrats take control of the House of Representatives Thursday, offered a plan to reopen the government but without approving money for a wall.

Trump tweeted that there can be no border security without a wall.

And Sanders called Pelosi's plan a "non-starter," saying it does not secure the border and puts the needs of Americans below the needs of other countries.

Pelosi responded to the president's tweet about a possible deal, saying Trump "has given Democrats a great opportunity to show how we will govern responsibly & quickly pass our plan to end the irresponsible #TrumpShutdown."

The Democrats are expected to pass their plan, but administration officials say the president is in no rush to end the border budget battle with the Democrats.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles