Trump in No Rush to End Shutdown Border Battle, Meets with Dems to Seek Solution

The partial government shutdown is now in its second week, but a possible breakthrough could be on the horizon.

President Donald Trump invited Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders to the White House today. But he's not backing down on his demand for funding for a border wall to end the shutdown.

The shutdown now enters its 12th day over the stalemate involving funding for Trump's border wall with Mexico.

The president tweeted a question to incoming House Speaker Designate Nancy Pelosi saying "Let's make a deal?" implying that progress could be made.

Border Security and the Wall “thing” and Shutdown is not where Nancy Pelosi wanted to start her tenure as Speaker! Let’s make a deal? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

It's the first meeting with Democrat leaders since a heated discussion three weeks ago when the president said, "I'll tell you what, I am proud to shut down the government for border security."

Trump stands behind his demand for $5 billion for a border wall.

"We are not giving up. We have to have border security, and the wall is a big part of border security, the biggest part," he told Fox News.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders says they're invited for a "border security briefing from senior Homeland Security officials."

Pelosi, who is expected to be elected House Speaker as Democrats take control of the House of Representatives Thursday, offered a plan to reopen the government but without approving money for a wall.

Trump tweeted that there can be no border security without a wall.

The Democrats, much as I suspected, have allocated no money for a new Wall. So imaginative! The problem is, without a Wall there can be no real Border Security - and our Country must finally have a Strong and Secure Southern Border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 1, 2019

And Sanders called Pelosi's plan a "non-starter," saying it does not secure the border and puts the needs of Americans below the needs of other countries.

Pelosi responded to the president's tweet about a possible deal, saying Trump "has given Democrats a great opportunity to show how we will govern responsibly & quickly pass our plan to end the irresponsible #TrumpShutdown."

.@realDonaldTrump has given Democrats a great opportunity to show how we will govern responsibly & quickly pass our plan to end the irresponsible #TrumpShutdown – just the first sign of things to come in our new Democratic Majority committed to working #ForThePeople. https://t.co/CGl1euCotB — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) January 1, 2019

The Democrats are expected to pass their plan, but administration officials say the president is in no rush to end the border budget battle with the Democrats.