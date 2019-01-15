Trump's Attorney General Nominee William Barr Tells Senate: Mueller Probe Is No 'Witch Hunt'

President Donald Trump's nominee for US attorney general, William Barr, is facing tough questions in his confirmation hearing in the Senate today.

Barr, who previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush from 1991-1993, told the Senate Tuesday morning that he will make sure that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is allowed to finish his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

Barr said he doesn't believe Mueller would be involved in a "witch hunt" – a claim that Trump has leveled against the Russia probe.

Barr says he and Bob Mueller are friends, and the Barrs and Muellers are good family friends.

The nominee said his priorities, if confirmed, will include efforts to combat violent crime, especially hate crimes.

He listed his second priority as enforcing immigration law. He praised the role of immigration in America's history, but he said only legal immigration is acceptable.

Barr said the US must have secure borders to block people who want to "flout our laws and crash in through the back door."

Barr also assured Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) that he will look into the case of fired FBI agent Peter Strzok who was involved with the Hillary Clinton email investigation while he was also promising his girlfriend that he would block Trump from becoming president.

DEVELOPING...