Two Can Play at That Game: Trump Smacks Down Pelosi's Snub as Shutdown Drags On

After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told President Trump that he should either postpone his State of the Union Address or submit it in the form of a letter, the president responded Thursday with what some would call payback.

The State of the Union is delivered annually by the president in the House Chamber to hundreds of lawmakers, dignitaries and other guests. It's a chance to lay out the agenda for the coming year and highlight accomplishments.

Pelosi's attempt to block Trump from giving the address in the House was seen as a snub against the office of the presidency and a clear attempt to fluster the president and force him to give in on the partial government shutdown.

Instead, Trump has stuck with his demand for money to help secure America's southern border. And now he's just retaliated against Pelosi, cancelling her military-backed congressional flight.

In a letter, Trump, states, "Due to the Shutdown, I am sorry to inform you that your trip to Brussels, Egypt, and Afghanistan has been postponed. We will reschedule this seven-day excursion when the Shutdown is over. In light of the 800,000 great American workers not receiving pay, I am sure you would agree that postponing this public relations event is totally appropriate."

"I also feel that, during this period, it would be better if you were in Washington negotiating with me and joining the Strong Border Security movement to end the Shutdown. Obviously, if you would like to make your journey by flying commercial, that would certainly be your prerogative."

"I look forward to seeing you soon and even more forward to watching our open and dangerous Southern Border finally receive the attention, funding and security it so desperately deserves!"

The congressional delegation had already boarded a military bus and was planning to fly out of the country this afternoon.