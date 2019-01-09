Vice President Pence Dials Up Faith Leaders for Help on Border Security Showdown

WASHINGTON – CBN News has learned that Vice President Mike Pence held a conference call with more than 200 faith leaders Wednesday in an attempt to rally support for the president's position on border security.

The influential groups on the call included Samaritan's Purse, Concerned Women for America, Priests for Life, Christians United for Israel, Congressional Prayer Caucus Foundation, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops and the Home School Legal Defense Association. Officials from the Department of Homeland Security were also on the call.



White House administration sources say the vice president stressed the humanitarian angle to faith leaders as well as the drug crisis at the southern border.

In his Oval Office speech to the nation Tuesday evening, President Donald Trump put special emphasis on how many migrant women and children who are trying to come to America are assaulted on the trek here.

"One in three women are sexually assaulted on the dangerous trek up through Mexico. Women and children are the biggest victims, by far, of our broken system," he said.

"This is the tragic reality of illegal immigration on our southern border," the president continued. "This is the cycle of human suffering that I am determined to end."

Focusing on the compassionate side of increasing border security is a new strategy that the White House believes is an important part of their message.