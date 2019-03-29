'A Sinister Effort': Trump Takes Victory Lap After Mueller Report, Democrats Still Say 'Collusion'

If you thought the conclusion of the Mueller probe meant the end of charges of collusion and obstruction against President Donald Trump, you were wrong.

Democrats say they don't trust Attorney General William Barr's interpretation of the report, and they want to see all of it.

The president won't stand in the way, saying he'll leave it to the attorney general to decide what should be made public.



Meanwhile, Trump is claiming victory. He told a crowd of thousands in Grand Rapids, Michigan, that "the collusion delusion is over."

He also called the investigation "nothing more than a sinister effort" to undermine his presidential election victory and "sabotage the will of the American people."

"The economy is roaring, the ISIS caliphate is defeated 100 percent and after three years of lies and smears and slander, the Russia hoax is finally dead," he said.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report cleared Trump of collusion with Russia and said it could find no crime of obstruction. Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein say that's the end of it.

But the Democrats disagree with that conclusion. They're calling for the release of the 300-page Mueller report.

"Show us the report, and we can draw our own conclusions," said Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). "We don't need you interpreting for us. It was condescending. It was arrogant, and it wasn't the right thing to do."

Still, Mueller's report has Republicans on the offense.

"You've been at the center of a well-orchestrated media campaign," Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) told Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who's the head of the House Intelligence Committee.

They're calling for Schiff to step down for his repeated charges of collusion between Russia and the president.

"We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties in a manner consistent with your constitutional responsibility and urge your immediate resignation as chairman of the committee," Conaway said.

Schiff fired back, holding firm to his claims of collusion.

"My colleagues may think it's okay that the Russians offered dirt on a Democratic candidate for president as part of what was described as the Russian government's effort to help the Trump campaign," he said.

"You might think that's okay," Schiff continued. "I think it's immoral. I think it's unethical. I think it's unpatriotic. And yes, I think it's corrupt and evidence of collusion."

Meanwhile, Barr says he won't meet the Democrats' next Tuesday deadline for releasing the Mueller report, saying it will take weeks to determine what legally can be made public.