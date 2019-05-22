Another State Rejects Electoral College as Democrats Advance Effort to Win 2020 Presidential Race

The Nevada Senate has approved a bill, pushing to do away with the Electoral College system.

The bill would require electors to cast their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote.

The US Constitution mandates the Electoral College system, giving every state a chance to be heard in presidential elections. The system was enacted by America's founding fathers to give smaller states more influence compared to the more highly populated states such as New York, Texas and California.

If the bill is signed by the governor, Nevada would join 15 states in the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). Several states that have enacted the law include Vermont, Maryland and Illinois.

Nevada's vote shows that efforts to fight the Electoral College are gaining support out west. "If the bills pass, it would show the plan has momentum outside of the Coastal US, especially in places where Democrats have full control of state government," NPR recently reported.

After Hillary Clinton's loss to Donald Trump in 2016, Democrats escalated their argument that America's political system needs an update. Big on their list is abolishing the US Electoral College – letting the popular vote determine who's elected president.

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren told supporters, "We can have national voting and that means get rid of the Electoral College."

In President Trump's 2016 victory, he won the electoral vote by winning 30 US states. Clinton only won 20 states, but she won the popular vote.

Political commentator Rich Kelsey told CBN News after the 2016 election, "Let's not pretend that this is some great effort to increase democracy...This is an effort to win elections. And right now today, the progressives believe scrapping the Electoral College is the best way for their movement to win more elections."



And elections expert Hans von Spakovsky at the Heritage Foundation told CBN News, "If you go back to the Framers, they wanted an Electoral College because they wanted to create a balance between the heavily-populated and less-populated areas of the country."

The NPVIC won't go into effect until enough states join to equal at least 270 electoral votes. That's the minimum needed to win a presidential election.

With Nevada's approval, the pact will have secured 195 votes. That's substantial, but still not enough to modify America's future electoral system.

The question still remains, is it unconstitutional to remove the Electoral College and will political stability be compromised?