As 2020 Abortion Battle Escalates, Trump Doubles Down on Abortion Exceptions

WASHINGTON - From Alabama to Missouri, pro-life laws are sweeping across the country, but there is a growing divide among Republicans over just how far the laws should go.

President Trump recently took to Twitter to tout his pro-life victories, but there's something about the tweets that made abortion opponents take a second look.

"I am strongly pro-life, with the three exceptions rape, incest and protecting the life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan," Trump tweeted.

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

He isn't alone, other leading conservatives question if recent laws go too far.

"I don't support the Alabama law, I believe there ought to be exceptions, I am pro-life but there ought to be exceptions," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN State of the Union.

"In my whole political career, I also believed in (exceptions for) rape, incest, or life of the mother. There was exceptions, that's exactly what Republicans have voted on in this House," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

But for some pro-life advocates, the recent laws are merely an opening battle for war at the Supreme Court.

"Actually, for the future of our country, Roe is destined to become a historical footnote," said Kristan Hawkins of Students for Life of America.

"No law is constitutional until the Supreme Court actually revisits Roe v Wade," said Alabama state Rep. Terri Collins.

When it comes to the life issue, the Trump administration says nobody has worked harder to fight abortion, appointing conservative judges from the lower courts on the federal level all the way to the US Supreme Court.

"We stand without apology for the sanctity of human life," Vice President Mike Pence recently told graduates of Liberty University.

It's a battle they vow to continue and one that Democratic presidential candidates welcome.

Senators Cory Booker (D-NJ), Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) hope to codify Roe v Wade into federal law.

"President Trump has started a war on America's women, if it's a fight he wants to have, it's a fight he's going to have," Gillibrand told CBS' Face the Nation.

"If you are asking me would I ever appoint a Supreme Court justice who does not believe in defending Roe v Wade, who does not believe a woman has a right to control her own body, I will never do that," vowed 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in an interview with NBC's Meet the Press.

That Supreme Court battle may begin soon.

This week the justices will decide whether to hear a case out of Indiana requiring women to get an ultrasound 18 hours before an abortion.