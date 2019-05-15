Democrat Star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Curses at 2020 Frontrunner Biden Over Global Warming

Democrat presidential front-runner Joe Biden is taking flak from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) over climate change, highlighting the rift between the Democratic Party's old guard and its increasingly socialist progressive wing.

AOC, as she's often referred to, is trying to rally support for her green new deal, which critics say is socialism and will cost trillions of dollars.

Biden's campaign reportedly is trying to shape a policy that appeals to environmentalists and blue-collar voters alike.

But on Monday, Ocasio-Cortez made a veiled jab at the former vice president for not taking action over the decades.

"I will be d***** if the same politicians who refused to act then are going to try to come back today and say we need to find a middle-of-the-road approach to save our lives. That is too much for me," she said.

Biden said he's not middle-of-the-road and he does believe climate change is a threat.

"Tell her to check the statements that I made, and look at my record and she'll find that nobody has been more consistent about taking on the environment and a Green Revolution then I have," Biden said.

Biden said he's not sure AOC was even referring to him since she didn't mention him by name. He must have missed this tweet from a few days earlier in which she directly criticized his approach to global warming.

"This is a dealbreaker. There is no 'middle ground' w/ climate denial & delay," AOC said. "Blaming 'blue collar' Americans as the main opponents to bold climate policy is gas lobbyist 101. We're not going to solve the climate crisis w/ this lack of leadership. Our kids' lives are at stake."

Ocasio-Cortez's green new deal has been called radical, and some have even criticized it as ridiculous. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calls it "a radical, top-down, socialist makeover of the entire US economy."

