'Hamas Ambassadors'? Congresswomen Criticized after Blaming Israel for Massive Rockets That Killed 4 Israelis

While terrorists in Gaza rained down hundreds of rockets on Israeli civilians over the weekend, freshmen congresswomen Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) spoke out in defense of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad.

Tlaib, who is Palestinian, took issue with a New York Times headline that read, "Gaza Militants Fire 250 Rockets, and Israel Responds with Airstrikes."

Tlaib believed the newspaper was putting too much emphasis on the terrorists who launched nearly 700 rockets and killed 4 Israeli civilians in a span of 48 hours.

"When will the world stop dehumanizing our Palestinian people who just want to be free? Headlines like this & framing it in this way just feeds into the continued lack of responsibility on Israel who unjustly oppress & target Palestinian children and families. #FreePalestine" the congresswoman wrote.

Her comments drew swift criticism.

Iman Mohamad Tawhidi accused Tlaib of being a spokesperson for terrorists.

"Are you an American Congresswoman or the Hamas Ambassador to the US? Your agenda is getting really stinky," he wrote.

Pro-Israel activist Julie Lanerz also chimed in.

"Terrorist groups Hamas and PIJ are *not* the Palestinian people. They are their hostages, human shields and political tokens. If you defend their actions, you're not pro-Palestinians. Just anti-Israel," Lanerz said.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar held Israel responsible for the violence and accused the Jewish state of promulgating the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

"How many more protesters must be shot, rockets must be fired, and little kids must be killed until the endless cycle of violence ends? The status quo of occupation and humanitarian crisis in Gaza is unsustainable. Only real justice can bring about security and lasting peace," Omar tweeted.

Washington Free Beacon contributor Noah Pollak fired back: "Omar's 'Only real justice can bring about security' is code language. She's saying that terrorism is justified until 'real justice' is achieved. What is real justice? The destruction of Israel. Omar is an Islamist."

Political commentator Christian Sommers pointed out that Israel withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

"Gaza is occupied by Hamas, not Israel. Hamas is funded by Iran and works against the interest of Palestinians. It terrorizes the Gaza population and shoots rockets into civilian areas of Israel. You seem to be an apologist for Hamas. Hope I'm wrong. #SaveGazaFromHamas"

Jordan Schachtel from the Conservative Review accused Omar of promoting "Hamas propaganda."

New York Magazine and Huffpost contributor Yashar Ali addressed both congresswomen, saying: "There is a way to criticize the policies of Netanyahu & his government without giving the impression that you are supporting Hamas, a terrorist organization. Hamas receives substantial funding from Iran. The Iranians only fund groups like Hamas if they are promised acts of terror"

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley urged every presidential candidate to weigh in on the rocket attacks so America knows where they stand.

"Imagine if 600 rockets had been fired into the US or any other country besides Israel. What country would not defend itself? Every Presidential candidate needs to weigh in on their thoughts on this attack. Go ahead....we'll wait."