'Hoping for a National Crisis'? GOP Says 'Case Closed' on Mueller, Dems Invoke Richard Nixon

CAPITOL HILL – Six weeks after the Russia investigation ended, the Mueller report feud between Democrats and Republicans is only continuing to build.

"Case closed" – that's what's Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has to say about special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.



"For two years, many of the president's opponents seemed to be hoping the worst conspiracy theories were actually true. They seemed to be hoping for a national crisis," McConnell said on the Senate floor Tuesday.



But Democrats call this latest move a Republican whitewash of Mueller's findings.



"So our leader says let's move on, it's sort of like Richard Nixon saying let's move on at the height of the investigation of his wrongdoing," responded Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).



Despite the Majority Leader's proclamation, we've hardly heard the last of the report or its author at least on the House side of Capitol Hill. A tentative date of May 15th has been set for Mueller to appear before the House Judiciary Committee.



Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) says it's not likely Mueller has a hearing before his committee.



"I don't envision one unless he believes that Attorney General Barr misrepresented that phone conversation," Graham told reporters. "It's over."



President Trump tweeted over the weekend that Mueller should not testify – although some House Republicans want their chance to question him.

....to testify. Are they looking for a redo because they hated seeing the strong NO COLLUSION conclusion? There was no crime, except on the other side (incredibly not covered in the Report), and NO OBSTRUCTION. Bob Mueller should not testify. No redos for the Dems! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2019

"I would like to see all of Robert Mueller's investigation laid out there because there are some very serious questions about his conduct in that position," Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) told Fox News.



"I'd like to know why he showed so little interest in how the greatest lie in the history of presidential American politics entered the public discussion, was used by high level officials in the Obama administration," he continued.



Meanwhile, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee are voting Wednesday to hold Attorney General Barr in contempt for not releasing an unredacted version of the Mueller report.



"Compliance with Congressional subpoenas is not optional," said Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).



But Republicans argue the attacks on Barr are unacceptable.



"Some of the things they've said about the attorney general, they've accused him of everything but abandoning his children to wolves," Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) told reporters.



There is one part of the Mueller report both sides agree on, and that is that the threat of Russian interference in our next election is still very real and Congress needs to do something about it.

