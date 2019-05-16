Trump Announcing New Immigration Plan, Border Security, Legal Citizenship Key 

WASHINGTON – After years of setbacks and stalemates, President Trump is announcing a new immigration plan Thursday at the White House. He's calling for sweeping changes, but Democrats say his plan ignores a critical issue.

The president is expected to focus on two key issues: border security and legal citizenship.

His plan aims to overhaul the green card system and put more emphasis on people with high level skills, degrees and command of the English language.

"I don't think most countries are giving us their finest," Trump said in a recent speech.

What's not changing is that the number of green cards given out each year which will stay at 1.1 million.

Democrats say the president's plan fails to address the critical issue of Dreamers – young people brought to the United States illegally by their parents.

This all comes as the crisis at the border escalates. In April and March, 200,000 people were detained trying to cross illegally.

Now, backup is being called in to help. CNN reports the Transportation Security Administration will send hundreds of officials to assist with the overflow of migrants.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) has released his own immigration plan that seeks to reform the asylum process. Graham's proposal would require asylum applicants from Central America to apply for asylum in their respective countries.

The Associated Press recently visited eight cities along the border and found about 13,000 asylum seekers on waiting lists to get into the country, often exposed to gangs and extremely dangerous living conditions.

Democrats say they must be a part of the discussion and even some Republican lawmakers agree. Without cooperation from both sides, the president's plan has little chance of going anywhere.