Trump Clears Path for Barr to Investigate the Origin of Russia Probe

President Trump is clearing the way for Attorney General William Barr's investigation into the origins of the Russia probe.

Thursday, the president ordered US intelligence services to "quickly and fully cooperate" with the investigation.

According to White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders, he's also given the attorney general full authority to declassify documents connected to the Russia probe.

Trump wrote in a memo though that Barr should first consult with intelligence officials "to the extent he deems it practicable" before using this declassification power.

Barr has already asked US Attorney John Durham to determine if the intelligence and surveillance methods used in the Russia investigation were legal and appropriate.

Trump supporters have expressed concern that the Russia investigation may have been launched to help Hillary Clinton and to undermine Trump and his election chances.

President Trump has frequently claimed his campaign was the victim of "spying," and Barr has publicly stated it's possible the Trump campaign was spied upon.

This comes as Democrats in the House step up their calls to begin impeachment proceedings against the president. So far, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is opposing that move, but she did accuse the president of a "cover-up" this week.

