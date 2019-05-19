Trump Reminds Pro-Life Activists to Stay United for 2020

With last week's passage of Alabama's restrictive new abortion law stirring debate in GOP circles, President Donald Trump is telling pro-life activists to stay united for the 2020 election.

Trump says gains by pro-life groups will "rapidly disappear" if, as he put it in a tweet, "we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one."

....for Life in 2020. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Disagreement among Republicans is becoming apparent over Alabama's law, which forbids abortion in almost all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest. Trump sees Democrats trying to take advantage of that division.

As CBN News reported, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed the bill into law on Wednesday. Political analysts believe it will be challenged in federal court and could be appealed up to the Supreme Court.

Georgia, Missouri, Mississippi, Ohio, and Kentucky have all passed "heartbeat" abortion bills, outlawing the practice after six weeks into pregnancy.

Without mentioning Alabama's new law, Trump said he supports the right to an abortion when rape or incest is involved or when the life of the woman is stake. Those exceptions to abortion bans are also accepted by many anti-abortion social conservatives, who are an important constituency for Trump.

"We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new Federal Judges (many more to come), two great new Supreme Court Justices, the Mexico City Policy, and a whole new & positive attitude about the Right to Life," he wrote. "The Radical Left, with late term abortion (and worse), is imploding on this issue. We must stick together and Win for Life in 2020. If we are foolish and do not stay UNITED as one, all of our hard fought gains for Life can, and will, rapidly disappear!"

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence said he was proud of the Trump administration for standing "without apology" for the "sanctity of human life" while speaking to the graduating class at Taylor University in his home state of Indiana.

"I couldn't be more proud to be part of an administration that stood strong on the timeless values that have made this nation great, stood without apology for the sanctity of human life," Pence said.

Most Democratic presidential candidates have made it known recently they stand for the woman's right to choose.

"A woman's right to control her own body is basic constitutional right," Sen. Bernie Sanders said while campaigning in South Carolina on Saturday. "I think it is beyond belief to me that and again in the year 2019. People are trying to take that very basic right away."

In an interview with MSNBC on Friday, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke called it "literally a life or death issue in the United States of America right now."