'We Know It's Spiritual Warfare': Former MLB Manager and Tech Exec Fight Sex Trafficking of Kids

WASHINGTON – Each day 100,000 kids are trafficked for sex right here in the United States. Not surprisingly it's the least of these, the nation's most vulnerable, who end up as easy prey.

"These children who are being trafficked are modern day orphans and what we know - a staggering statistic is that 50 to 60 percent, maybe even more, are coming out of foster care," Kevin Malone, president of the US Institute Against Human Trafficking, tells CBN News.

Altogether, an estimated one million people are made slaves in the Land of the Free.

"Most people don't understand how big of a problem sex trafficking is in the United States," says Geoff Rogers, CEO of the US Institute Against Human Trafficking.

Despite the numbers, it's not a problem that sounds the alarm for many people like other issues affecting less people.

"Well, we know it's spiritual warfare. We think that the enemy has done a very good job of keeping us blind to the issues and either it's so ugly and so perverse that people don't want to hear about it or they turn blind eyes to it," Malone says.

"If you know that your children and children in your community are being abducted or lured and sold and then raped 10, 15, 20, 30 times a day I think you would do something about it," he continues.

Kevin Malone is a retired general manager for major league baseball.

Geoff Rogers is a former IBM executive.

Both men are using their business know-how to take on human trafficking in America. They're tackling pure evil.

"If a man wants to pay to rape a child, and he wants a certain look of a child, a ten-year-old red headed girl with blue eyes, then they're gonna go get that for this guy. So, we're living in a very challenging time and it's happening all over America – not just the big cities," says Malone.

It's draining work. When Rogers and Malone started the US Institute Against Human Trafficking they made a prayer warrior their first hire.

Her job is to pray unceasingly for trafficking victims and cover them as they tackle the source of the problem.

"Sex trafficking is a supply answer to a demand problem," Rogers points out.

To cut it off they've crafted "Traffic Free Zones" communities can implement using tools with proven track records.

"The key to this is getting all the different sectors of society firing away at demand at the same time, so helping law enforcement to focus more on the demand, the county government or city government declaring itself a trafficking free zone, helping businesses and technology – using technology, the school system, healthcare organizations, and especially the churches," Rogers explains.

Studies show some 70 percent of men are either addicted to pornography or view it regularly, and experts believe porn is the fueling factor for sex trafficking.

"We know the answer is Jesus Christ. Christ is the answer for the restoration of the survivors. Christ is also the answer for the guys who are buying sex, who are addicted to sex. Christ is the answer for them to reach down into the heart of man and to cure them of that addiction," Rogers says.

"We need the wisdom of God, the guidance of God, the protection of God because we're fighting the most evil, darkest, Satanic stronghold on the face of the earth," Malone says.

For Americans who want to help but don't know how, Malone and Rogers ask for prayers to free children and women from this powerful addiction and evil industry enslaving them.