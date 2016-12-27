Americans Looking Forward to 2017

Americans are ready to shed a tired and cranky 2016 and embark on a bright and shining path in the new year.

A new poll from the Associated Press-Times Square Alliance shows more than half of the country believes 2017 will be a better year for them.

Overall people were not thrilled with 2016, only 18 percent said things got better and 33 percent said things got worse. Nearly half said nothing changed from 2015.

Fifty-five percent said they think things will get better for them in the upcoming year versus 2016, which is a 12-point improvement from last year's poll.

"Next year will be better than this year, because people will have more jobs and they'll have more money to spend," said a Harlem resident behind the wheel of a New York car service.

"I'm hoping 2017 will be better," said Elizabeth Flynn, 62, an elementary schoolteacher from Peabody, Massachusetts. "You've got to be optimistic, and I'm going to try."

Democrats are more likely than Republicans to say 2016 was worse for the country than in 2015. Republicans are more likely to feel that 2017 will be even better for them personally, according to the report.

A professor from the University of Miami said he need only three words to explain why 2016 felt worse for him, "Trump Trump, Trump!"