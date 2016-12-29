America's Favorite Hymn Writers Seek to Inspire Global Evangelism

When asked about big moments of 2016, Keith Getty has a long list. From new album releases to a whirlwind Christmas tour, he and his wife Kristyn are very thankful.

"It's been an exciting year creatively, it's like a lot has exploded," Getty said.

The Getty's are world renowned song writers--their work shared with millions of people each year in some of the worlds biggest concert halls.

The first big project of 2016 was to help organize a Global Day of Song. People in 100 countries joined together to sing the 90 year old hymn, "Facing a Task Unfinished." It was written by Frank Hougton--originally as a call for missionaries to come to China.

Keith and Kristyn updated the hymn, hoping to inspire world-wide evangelism.

"I think it's important that we sing mission. What we sing and what our children sing, effects every part of our life and every part of their lives. So if we're not singing about mission--we're not thinking about mission, we're not praying about mission, we're certainly not weeping or feeling guilty about mission--so it has to be part of our existence," said Getty.

The Getty's also released two major projects in 2016--the first a studio album. "Facing a Task Unfinished" is the title track and cornerstone of the album.

“This album was all about how singing fuels mission. So the songs are either missional songs or their testimony songs and we wanted to get people excited about mission but we also brought this global aspect to the whole project to try and encourage people to be involved in mission around the world," explained Getty.

The second--a children's album called "Getty Kids Hymnal: In Christ Alone." It features 12 songs recorded with a children's choir joining the Getty band.

"I know for me the songs that I sung as a child, they’re the passages of scripture that I remember. I know the hymns that I sang taught me a deeper understanding of the world and our place in the world," said Getty.

That album debuted at number two on the charts.

Finally, the Getty's wrapped up the year with their Irish Christmas Tour. Twenty shows in top concert halls around the U.S.--many of them, sold out.

This year the couple hoped the tour would bring people together after such a divisive political season.

"Carols remind us of a bygone age when the tensions we now live with were not there. But I think most of all carols remind us of the big story of grace, of God becoming a child, God becoming man and God ultimately dying and rising for us. They tell us of a bigger story and a bigger kingdom than politics could ever promise," said Getty.

Looking forward, the Getty's have a major project in the works for 2017 called Sing. It launches in the Fall and it's all about teaching the Church to sing in perfect harmony.