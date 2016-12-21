An Answer to Prayer: Freshman Credits God for Amazing Academic Feat

A freshman at Regent University has accomplished an amazing feat by earning a perfect score on a national chemistry exam.

Jonee Lillard of Portsmouth, Virginia, enjoys playing video games and is an accomplished piano player. But it is in the classroom where the 17-year-old really excels.



"It's kind of my priority, honestly," she told CBN News.



That focus paid off when Jonee aced the American Chemical Society Exam, a standardized test given to first-year college students across the country.



Not only did Jonee answer all 70 multiple choice questions correctly, but she became the only student do do so in the past two years out of more than 3,800 students from 34 colleges. The highest grade any other student scored in the past two years was 53 out of 70.



"I was surprised. I did not expect it," Jonee commented. "Looking back on this it's just like this was God. There's no other way to explain it.



Jonee's mother, Valerie Lillard, said she was not surprised by her daughter's test results. She believes it was an answer to prayer.

"Wow, wow! Thank you, Jesus -- then he reminded me that that's what we asked for in prayer," she explained. "He says 'You asked for it -- a hundred or better. You were specific,' and I said thank you, God."



Regent professor Dr. Patricia Lutz is Jonee's chemistry instructor. She said that Jonee scored a grade of one hundred on other tests given in class. But she was not expecting what happened on the national test.



"I felt that she was going to do very well, but I was blown away when I saw that she'd gotten a perfect score," said Lutz.

"I graded it three different times. I was like 'a perfect score' and then I looked at the normative material that they send us from the American Chemical Society and they had given the test to about 4,000 students and I looked to see how many of them had gotten a perfect score and none -- not any," she marveled.



Meanwhile, Jonee plans to enter the medical field, perhaps as a doctor.



She is now encouraging young women in their studies, telling them, "it is possible to excel and that it matters."

"If things are hard or time consuming that you can, you can do this," she said. "It is possible to do well in school."

