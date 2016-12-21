Congressional Abortion Investigation Reveals Disturbing Trend 

The House Select Investigative Panel on Infant Lives says the abortion industry may be illegally profiting off of pregnant women's wallets and unborn babies' bodies.

The panel is wrapping up its year-long probe into the abortion industry following claims that abortion providers are illegally selling fetal tissue.

The panel's chairman, Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) released 15 criminal and regulatory referrals to federal, state, and local authorities regarding the illegal sale of baby body parts Wednesday.

The panel found evidence that a number of middleman tissue procurement businesses and abortion clinics may have violated a federal statute that makes it illegal to profit from the sale of human fetal tissue.

StemExpress was among several companies named. The panel found StemExpress employees may have even destroyed documents that were important to the investigation.

The Panel also discovered that some companies may have violated the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) privacy rights of vulnerable women, as well as federal regulations governing Institutional Review Boards (IRBs), for the sole purpose of making money off of aborted fetal tissue.

"We have seen instances in which profit-driven procurement businesses acting in conjunction with clinics violate women's privacy rights under HIPAA." Chairman Blackburn said. "We have seen consent forms misrepresenting to women that cures for still uncured diseases have resulted from fetal tissue. It is disturbing to see so many cases where there is barely the pretense of consent or no consent at all before the remains of a baby are taken by researchers."

Chairman Blackburn says the abortion industry is taking advantage of vulnerable women for the sake of getting more money.



"Speaking as a woman, I am deeply troubled by what we have learned about the mistreatment of patients at a particularly difficult and vulnerable time in their lives. They are being treated with a disregard for their best interests and their rights as patients," Chairman Blackburn said. "Women deserve better than this. They deserve better than to face any level of deception or pressure."