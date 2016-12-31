Cub Scouts Latest Controversy Could Destroy Program’s Foundation

The Cub Scouts are embroiled in a transgender controversy after reportedly kicking out an 8-year-old cub who was born a girl but identifies as a boy.

The Maldonado family said that their son Joe, who was born Jody, was asked to leave Pack 87 in Secaucus, New Jersey, after about a month into the program.

"Because he wasn't born a boy, he was no longer able to go back into the Boy Scouts," his mother, Kristie Maldonado told the Guardian.

The Boy Scouts of America faced controversy for lifting bans on gay leaders and scouts, but this would be the first time a scout was rejected on their gender, Justin Wilson, the executive director of Scouts for Equality, told NorthJersey.com.

"I find it reprehensible a grown woman would parade her child in front of the national media to advance some sort of cultural agenda," Townhall columnist, Todd Starnes wrote. "This parent is sacrificing her child's privacy and innocence for 15 minutes of fame."

Maldonado enrolled Joe in the program making it clear that he was transgender. She told the San Francisco Chronicle that Joe has been transgender for about a year.

"I felt bad for my son he was having a good time," Maldonado said. "They had a barbecue, the last day they had a Halloween party, they did experiments…he really enjoyed it, and he was with all of his friends."

Maldonado told the Guardian that she was unaware of any issues until she received a phone call from a scout official asking her if Joe was born a girl.

"At first, well, I didn't answer him. I just said, you guys didn't ask for a birth certificate. I said no one had ever seen my child naked," she said.



Communications director for the Boy Scouts of America, Effie Delimarkos said in a statement the organization considers transgender children as a separate issue.

"No youth may be removed from any of our programs on the basis of his or her sexual orientation," she said. "Gender identity isn't related to sexual orientation."

"Sooner rather than later, I suspect the Boy Scouts may face a legal challenge over its transgender policy," Starnes wrote.

"Do not be surprised if the Boy Scouts of America capitulate. They've already done it once before – sacrificing their long-cherished values on the altar of tolerance and diversity," he continued.

