Dancing Cop Raises Money for Salvation Army, Spreads Christmas Cheer

Once a year Christmas shoppers can find a dutiful volunteer ringing a bell to raise funds for the Salvation Army. This year one police officer is taking the fundraising challenge to a new level.

The Cleveland, Tennessee, Police Department posted a video on their Facebook page of Officer Sean Bulow "cutting a rug" to encourage people to donate to the organization.

The police department explained that Bulow's moves was a part of a friendly competition with the Bradley County Sheriff's Department to raise money.

Bulow's dance helped the department to bring in $1,141 in donation within a few hours, WDEF television station reported.

The video of Bulow's moves were so well liked that he was asked to return to the Walmart were he first "performed."

"Due to popular demand…(tons of cars coming by to donate and asking for the Dancing Police Man). Officer Bulow WILL BE BACK to Walmart on Keith Street from 2:30-3:30 TODAY ONLY," the department wrote on Facebook.