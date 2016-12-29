Displaying
Hollywood Stars, Mother, Daughter Reynolds and Fisher Die One Day Apart

12-29-2016
Hollywood is reeling from a one-two punch. Famed actresses Debbie Reynolds and her daughter actress Carrie Fisher passed away this week separated by only one day. 

Reynolds, Fisher's mother, died Wednesday at the age of 84 after being emotionally distraught after Fisher's death on Tuesday. 

It is reported that Reynold's died from a suspected stroke as she was at her son Todd Fisher's home planning her daughter's funeral. 

According to Reynold's son, her last words were "I want to be with Carrie." He also said that his sister's death "was too much" for his mother. 

"The only thing we're taking solace in is that what she wanted to do was take care of her daughter, which is what she did best," he added. 

"She's now with Carrie and we're all heartbroken," Fisher added. 

Before Reynolds died she had already planned much of her funeral with burial at a family plot.

Reynolds and her daughter reportedly had a happy, close relationship, despite a decade of being estranged during the years Fisher was battling a drug addiction.

