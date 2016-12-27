Did Social Media Cause a Rash of Mall Fights Across America?

Social media could be behind the slew of mall fights that broke out in several states across the U.S. the day after Christmas.

Some of the disturbances were caught on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook--ranging from minor brawls to fights that resulted in mass evacuations.

Police in Aurora, Colorado announced that the Town Center of Aurora would close early after about 100 people gathered in the food court to witness a fight promised via social media.

When an off-duty police officer tried to break up the fight, he was surrounded by unruly onlookers and forced to call for backup.

At a separate incident at the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora, Illinois, the mall was closed after several fights broke out.

Police reported more than 1,000 people in the vicinity of the fight, prompting them to evacuate the mall for the safety of shoppers.

Cell phone cameras captured the scene, the videos shared on social media.

Fox Valley Mall wildin pic.twitter.com/UU7p0Qq7Gs — Velma (@BFitman) December 27, 2016

In Fort Worth, Texas the Hulen Mall was put on lockdown after a series of fights, including a report of gunfire in the parking lot.

hulen mall wild for this one lmao pic.twitter.com/4rD4ZO5h1H — cyn (@CyNinja) December 27, 2016

Authorities say there were no serious injuries.

Other incidents were reported in Connecticut, Tennessee, Ohio, New Jersey and North Carolina.

Authorities say they are unsure if the incidents across the nation were connected, but they say there was a lot of talk on social media.

The day after Christmas is known as a major shopping day, as post-Christmas sales begin.