Evangelical Leader Responds to Backlash For Anti-Trump Stance

Southern Baptist leader Dr. Russell Moore is addressing the backlash from members within his denomination who have been critical of his stance against president-elect Donald Trump.

"Over the last month, there have been some pointed conversations in my denominational family about the election and the way forward, and some of them have been directed at me," Moore wrote in a column published Monday titled, "Southern Baptists, Don't Let Trump Divide Us."

Moore, who heads The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention (ERLC) , had been critical of Trump since the early stages of the race.

In his column, Moore explained why he didn't vote for either Trump or Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

"For me, to vote for either candidate, I felt, would be to sin against my own conscience," he said.

In a exclusive CBN News pre-election interview, Moore shared his thoughts and prayers for then candidate Trump.

"My primary prayer for Donald Trump is that he would first of all repent of sin and come to faith in Jesus Christ. That's my prayer for any lost person. And then that he would be somebody who would act in terms of principles of justice, which would mean a change, not only in terms of the way in which he's changing the moral character of people, including the people that are supporting him and getting on the bandwagon, having had to excuse things that they've never had to excuse before and then of course in terms of being a ruler in a limited sense within an American constitutional framework who understands principles of justice. That would be a remarkable change."

Moore shared his concerns about Trump over the course of the campaign.

In his recent article, Moore said, "...there were also pastors and friends who when they read my comments they thought I was criticizing anyone who voted for Donald Trump. I told them then, and I would tell anyone now: if that's what you heard me say, that was not at all my intention, and I apologize."

The Wall Street Journal reports that some Baptist pastors are considering cutting funds from their congregations to the Southern Baptist Convention and the agency that Moore heads.

Pastor Jack Graham commented on Moore's denunciations of Mr. Trump and some of his supporters. He said in an interview with the WSJ, "There was a disrespectfulness towards Southern Baptists and other evangelical leaders, past and present."

"It's disheartening that this election has created this kind of divisiveness," Graham also said.

He heads Prestonwood Baptist Church in Texas, a congregation with more than 40,000 members.

He said his church is "considering making major changes in our support of the Southern Baptist Convention, as are others."

There are also questions whether Moore's leadership lines up with most views within the denomination.

In a blog post, William F. Harrell, a former member of the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee wrote, "It seems that the more we hear from Russell Moore the more we have to conclude that the ERLC has become a divisive entity in our midst. It was not meant to be so."

"It was meant that it would represent the values and opinions of those who are responsible for its existence, the people of the SBC. It now engenders more tension and negative feelings than anything else," said Harrell.

And former GOP presidential candidate and fellow Southern Baptist Mike Huckabee has been quoted by TownHall.com as saying, "I am utterly stunned that Russell Moore is being paid by Southern Baptists to insult them."

Meanwhile, Moore is not backing down.

He said in his column, "It is precisely because Southern Baptists are pro-life, pro-family, pro-religious freedom, pro-racial reconciliation, and pro-character-in-public-office that I felt it was my responsibility to speak out on those issues," he said. "For me, to remain silent — rightly or wrongly — felt negligent."