Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews

Georgia Girl's Colorful Bible for Boyfriend Sparks Mixed Reactions

12-28-2016
openbibleas

There is one Bible this holiday season that you won't find in stores. 

A teenager from Marietta, Georgia, decided to go all out when her boyfriend asked her to get him a Bible for Christmas. 

Not only did Reagan Lee write endearing notes in the custom-made Bible gift, but she decided to get fancy with some artwork as seen in the tweet below. 

In the picture she writes, "She is more precious than jewels," and adds a large drawn out pink Jewel below it. 

 

 

Lee said she spent three months writing in every single page of a Bible for her boyfriend. 

The teen has received a wide array of positive and negative comments from others on social media. 

One person tweeted:

 

 

Others supported Lee stating: 

 

 

 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles