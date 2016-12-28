Georgia Girl's Colorful Bible for Boyfriend Sparks Mixed Reactions

There is one Bible this holiday season that you won't find in stores.

A teenager from Marietta, Georgia, decided to go all out when her boyfriend asked her to get him a Bible for Christmas.

Not only did Reagan Lee write endearing notes in the custom-made Bible gift, but she decided to get fancy with some artwork as seen in the tweet below.

In the picture she writes, "She is more precious than jewels," and adds a large drawn out pink Jewel below it.

my bf said he wanted a bible for Christmas so i spent 3 months decorating every. single. page. happy with how it turned out though :) pic.twitter.com/2vLQuBwYR5 — ray (@reaganlee17) December 25, 2016

Lee said she spent three months writing in every single page of a Bible for her boyfriend.

The teen has received a wide array of positive and negative comments from others on social media.

One person tweeted:

@rybailey63 @IsaiM_ @reaganlee17 writing in it is different from turning it into a coloring book — Soteriophobic (@ALPHALEO_OMEGA) December 26, 2016

Others supported Lee stating:

@scotland5finest @reaganlee17 @PoeticSoul__ ACTUALLY it has wide margins for this purpose people write notes&doodles to help them understand she's just summarizing I dont see the "sin" — Hailey (@haileylouise99) December 26, 2016