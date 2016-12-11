How One Company Brightens Up Christmas For Military Service Members

A very special delivery is on its way to military service members overseas this Christmas.



Dee's Nursery in Oceanside, Long Island donated 500 Christmas trees, decorations, and menorahs to men and women overseas in an effort to brighten up their holiday.



"There are people in the Middle East that are in a lot of danger right now, and let's keep them in our thoughts this Christmas while they are away, and hopefully these Christmas trees and all of the cards you write will give them a little sense of home while they're away," Joe Didominica, a Dee's Nursery employee, said.



The trees come from Dee's farm in Maine and are sent along with Christmas cards created by children. They will be sent to military members in Afghanistan, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain.



It's a tradition that began 13 years ago. And this year, bagpipes and singers were a part of the grand sendoff ceremony.



Deputy Commander Thomas Sullivan received four trees over the past 14 years, ABC News 7 in New York reported.

"I remember when they first came; I was like, 'Really, a Christmas tree in Iraq or Afghanistan? This is amazing,'" Dep. Commander Sullivan said.



Danny Giorlando, a Long Island resident, said he hopes his son Dane, a Marine, receives a tree too.



"I don't know if he will get a Christmas tree, but his brothers will and that means a lot to me. The Army, the Navy, the Air Force and everything else, this is such a great thing to do," Giorlando said.



