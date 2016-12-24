How One Creative Military Wife is Bringing her Husband Home for Christmas

One military wife's husband may not be home for Christmas but he will definitely be on their family holiday card.

Ashley Sistrunk was a little sad knowing her husband will not be home for Christmas. He is serving in the Airforce on deployment in Iraq.

"Of course with my husband gone, that would make me sad and I'd think, 'I want him in a Christmas card,'" Sistrunk told ABC News. "I went on Pinterest and typed in 'Christmas cards for military' and I found a couple of different ones and I sent my husband what he had to do. Thankfully he trusts me and it turned out as good as I wanted it to."

Sistrunk decided to take a picture posing with her four children in the mountains while her husband posed with the Iraqi desert behind him.

The final result was a perfectly synced image of the Sistrunk family.



"He took about 25 pictures because he knows that I'm very particular," said Sistrunk. "He took some one day and they looked great by themselves but they wouldn't line up with my photo so I had to make him take more and he just went crazy and sent me a bunch more."

When she posted the creative Christmas card to her Facebook page, it went viral almost overnight.

"We posted it on my actual Facebook and a lot of people on my friend list liked it, and I liked how it turned out, but I didn't at all expect it to turn into this," Ashley said of the overnight fame.

Although many people got a kick out of the Christmas card, for Sistrunk it is a reminder of what many military families experience during the holidays.

"We just wanted to feel a part of the holiday season like everyone else," she explained. "We celebrated Christmas in June because we knew he would miss Christmas. Then when he actually left, ever since then they've been praying, saying, 'We hope he can be home by Christmas.' My son, the poor guy, he's the only man in the house now. He says, 'Can Daddy please come home?'"

Brandon has been deployed for five months and is expected home in January. Mrs. Sistrunk says their children think he is off on a superhero mission in the meantime.

"They do see it as him being his version of a superhero, but then at the same time, they just miss him so much," she said.

To help battle the loneliness, the Sistrunk's have created a "deployment wall" in their home until they are reunited with Brandon.

"We have a whole wall in our dining room, it's called our 'Deployment Wall,'" she explained. "It's got his picture, American flags, two clocks, one with our time and one with his time on it, there's a place where the kids can roll out pieces of paper and write him letters if they want, and there's a giant map that shows where we are and where he is. When the kids are lonely, they can go over and write him letters."