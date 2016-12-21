How to be a Witness This Christmas

Christmas is a time to deck the halls and celebrate the birth of Christ.

Despite constant efforts to take Christ out of Christmas, it is undoubtedly a special time for Christians around the world. The season of Christmas parties, gift-giving, caroling, means even many non-Christians can't resist the holiday celebrations.

A recent Pew Research Poll found that some 81 percent of Americans participate in the holiday cheer. That includes Jews, Hindus, Buddhists, non-religious people, and even some Muslims.

Since Christmas is really all about Jesus, its the perfect time to share the message of Christ, and a sure-fire way to share the love of Christ this Christmas is to invite your non-Christian friends to be part of the celebration.

Here's a few ways how:

1. Invite them over for a Christmas dinner

It is no secret that one of the most important parts about Christmas is the food, and what better way to share the love of Christ than by sharing a meal with someone who does not know Him. However, it is also important to be aware of any cultural or religious traditions that might alter what is on the dinner table. For example, when inviting Jewish or Muslim friends over for dinner, remember they might adhere to dietary laws. Though you don't have to cook an all-out traditionally Muslim or Jewish meal, "unclean" foods like pork are a "no no."

Dinner is a great time to show that you care about your non-Christian friends and want to share this special time with them. It is also a great, light-hearted environment to talk to them about what Christmas means for Christians and why it is so important to the faith. They might open up about their faith (or lack thereof) and get a new perspective on the true meaning of Christmas.

2. Give them gifts

Another way to share the generosity and love of Christ this Christmas is by giving your non-Christian friends a gift.

Christmas is about God giving his son as a gift to the world and gift-giving is a great way to demonstrate that selfless love. Again, it is important to be aware of cultural differences. For example, for observant Jews, give them kosher gifts.

"In general I would avoid religious or non-kosher gifts unless they are specifically requested. As to what is an ideal gift depends on the person and the situation, so when in doubt, ask," said one observant Jew in a recent Life Hack article.

Gift giving is one way to show you care, and could spark a conversation about faith and the greatest gift of all.

3. When in doubt, just ask.

Inviting non-Christians to celebrate this Christian holiday may seem a little daunting, but it is worth it. Unsure of how or if they want to celebrate Christmas? Just ask. According to research, most people want to celebrate Christmas. However, many do not. Whether your non-Christian friends are "all in" on the Christmas celebrations, or prefer not to get involved, a simple invitation goes a long way. Either way, giving the love of God this Christmas is always a great place to start.