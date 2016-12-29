How White House Plans to Retaliate Against Russia for Cyber Attacks

The Obama administration is set to announce new sanctions against Russia over what Democrats and the CIA believe was Russian interference in the recent U.S. presidential election.

The tough new economic sanctions and diplomatic censures planned for Russia are coming along with more information explaining why some U.S. intelligence officials believe Russia was behind the hack of e-mails that embarrassed Democratic party leaders, including presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

The White House claims the cyber-attacks were launched in an effort to help Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, even though the source of the hacked Democratic emails, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, insists they did not come from Moscow. The Washington Times reports the source was a quote, disgusted democratic whistle blower.

Russia has denied the hacks, and President-elect Trump has continued to question whether Russia was responsible, saying officials "...have no idea if it's Russia or China, or somebody. It could be somebody sitting in a bed someplace."

When President Obama was asked what evidence he has, he said, "What I can tell you is that the intelligence that I've seen gives me great confidence in (the CIA) assessment that the Russians carried out this hack."

Obama has admitted that there is no evidence votes were tampered with, but warns the U.S. might conduct covert cyber operations against Russia at a time and place of America's choosing.

But Mr. Obama's time in the White House is running out to authorize such an operation.