Illinois Judge Nixes Abortion Referral Requirement

12-22-2016
Pro-life doctors in Illinois are breathing a sigh of relief today. 

An Illinois judge has suspended a state requirement that forced them to give abortion information and referrals to patients.

Medical providers who oppose abortion had sued to overturn the law, saying it violated their free-speech rights. 

Punishment for not providing abortion referrals could have resulted in a fine of $10,000 or loss of a health care provider's medical license.

The group's attorney, Matt Bowman, commended the judge's ruling, calling it a "victory for free speech and the freedom of conscience."
 

